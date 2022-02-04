Arrests in Hartsburg in JCMO shooting

17 – Two people have been arrested after a 25-year-old man was shot in Jefferson City on Thursday morning,

Powell Yaeger, 27, and Alisha Selvey, 32, were arrested Thursday afternoon in Hartsburg,. Police found a rifle they think was used in the earlier shooting, according to the release.

Prosecutors charged Yaeger with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies. Selvey was charged with illegal gun possession, a felony.

Police were called to the 600 block of Boonville Road at about 8 a.m. but were told the shooting victim was at the Break Time store at 1940 W. Main St., according to a news release. The shooting victim went to a hospital for treatment and isn’t cooperating with investigators,