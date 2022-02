ABC – 17 — On Monday night, the Jefferson City Board of Education approved a boundary adjustment beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

Scenario A was the plan that was approved. A total of 536 students in the district will be moved including 274 in elementary, 106 in middle and 156 in high school.

This scenario moves the least number of students overall. However, there would be a feeder split at West Elementary and one elementary school is over 90% utilized.