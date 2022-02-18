Many schools closed — roads still not great

The Jefferson City School District will be closed on Friday along with many other districts due to the winter weather and unsafe travel conditions.

Some of Mid-Missouri’s smaller, more rural districts cancelled amid snow- and ice-covered roads, while the University of Missouri plans to return to full, in-person classes.

Lincoln and Columbia College said they plan to conduct classes remotely.

(Complete list of closings – KWOS.com)

Snowfall totals in Mid-Missouri ranged from 2.5 inches to 5 inches by late afternoon, with a layer of ice underneath that. Plow crews were concentrating only on the most heavily traveled roads and the Missouri Department of Transportation’s traveler information map showed state highways across the region covered in snow.