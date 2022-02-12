Listen to KWOS Live
Missouri Senate photo

Missouri Senate holds a rare Saturday session

. (AP) — Missouri senators worked behind the scenes Friday to try to find a compromise over a congressional redistricting plan that has knotted up the Republican-led chamber in a contentious debate for much of the week.

They return to the Capitol today.

A majority of Republicans already have registered support for a plan that’s projected to continue the state’s current representation of six Republicans and two Democrats in the U.S. House. But a coalition of conservative senators has continued a filibuster while publicly pressing for a map that could give the GOP a shot at winning seven seats.

