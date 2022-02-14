One man dead after an officer – involved shooting in Columbia

ABC – 17 — A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting with a Boone County Sheriff’s deputy in east Columbia Sunday morning. Boone County Sheriffs identified the man as Blain D. Johnson of Columbia.

Capt. Brian Leer report a chase began Sunday morning when a deputy recognized a vehicle connected to a potential kidnapping.

A chase ensued and ended at south Rangeline Road and east Richland Road.

Officials report the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran before producing a weapon; law enforcement has not specified what type of weapon. The deputy reportedly shot back at the suspect before killing him.