There IS room at the inn!

A new emergency overnight shelter is open in Jefferson City. The shelter’s opening comes just in time for the severe wintry weather expected to hit Mid-Missouri.

The Jefferson City Room at the Inn will be open at 1015 Edmonds Street in the Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri building.

The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. for the entire month of February, staffed with trained volunteers to serve up to 10 guests per night.