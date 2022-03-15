Are these the final congressional district maps?

(AP) — A judicial panel in charge of redrawing Missouri’s Senate districts released a tentative plan Monday, giving candidates and voters a look at new boundaries that could be used beginning later this year.

The proposed map comes after more than 30 candidates already have filed to run for Senate seat s in the August primary under district lines that have been in place for the past decade. The new map is based on population changes noted in the 2020 census and would be used for the next 10 years.