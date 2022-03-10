Big fire at JCMO state government building

There is extensive damage this (Thursday) morning to Jefferson City’s Probation and Parole district office, following an overnight fire on West Main. Jefferson City Fire Department division chief Jason Turner tells KWOS that there is heavy damage to the entire structure. The blaze broke out at about 3:30, and closed streets around the building, which is near Highway 179. Firefighters are still on-scene handling overhaul and salvage operations. The fire’s cause is under investigation. Turner says the state Fire Marshal’s office is heading to the scene.