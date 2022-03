Former Governor Eric Greitens says the allegations that he abused his wife and two young sons are completely untrue …

Greitens adds that his sons spend most of their holidays and the summer with him, along with regular visitation. Greitens’ ex – wife made the accusations public last week.

The former Governor claims GOP political activist Karl Rove and Senator Mitch McConnell are behind the attempt to discredit him.

Greitens is running for the U-S Senate. He joined us on the KWOS

Morning Show.