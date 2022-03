Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tapped a 22-year veteran of the Department of Health and Senior Services to lead the department Tuesday.

Paula Nickelson will replace Richard Moore as acting head of the department. Moore became acting head last month after the resignation of former director Donald Kauerauf.

Kauerauf resigned last month after protests from people angry about his support for coronavirus vaccines. He was forced to leave office after a Senate committee refused to advance his nomination.