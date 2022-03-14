Greitens cleared of misusing campaign funds

(AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ state campaign did not violate state campaign finance laws by spending money on his U.S. Senate bid an oversight agency ruled Friday.

Washington-based nonprofit campaign finance watchdog group Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint with the Missouri Ethics Commission in December 2021 claiming that Greitens was using leftover funds from his gubernatorial bid to kickstart his U.S. Senate campaign.

Greitens resigned as governor in 2018 amid a sex scandal and claims of campaign finance misconduct. He’s now running for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat in a crowded GOP primary.