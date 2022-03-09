Listen to KWOS Live
JC Mayor defends removal of ‘pavers’

Jefferson City’s Mayor defends her move to take down some commemorative pavers at the new Bicentennial Bridge. Former Councilman Edie Vogel paid $2000 for the pavers that had the same language on them as the General Sterling Price Civil War marker that was taken down in an east side neighborhood in 2020 …

Mayor Carrie Tergin ordered the riverfront pavers removed around Christmas when the new bridge to Adrians’ Island opened. Vogel is an opponent of the Council’s move to remove the original Civil War from Moreau Drive.

