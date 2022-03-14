JCMO duplex fire started in the garage

ABC 17 — Several Jefferson City residents were left outside after a duplex fire on Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Jefferson City Fire Department was called to a duplex fire along Riverside Drive and found flames shooting out of the basement garage.

According to the Jefferson City Fire Department, everyone inside the duplex was evacuated and crews quickly got the fire under control.

Due to the fire and smoke damage, residents from both apartments were and assisted by the Red Cross.

After investigation, fire crews determined the fire was accidentally started in the garage.