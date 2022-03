JCPD Chief Schroeder will stay on the job .. for now

ABC – 17 — Jefferson City’s longtime police chief will not retire Saturday, as previously planned, while the city searches for his replacement.

Roger Schroeder has led the department since 1999. City officials said Friday that Schroeder will now stay with the Jefferson City Police Department until his replacement is found.

The city is still months away from hiring a new chief, officials said. The police chief job has a posted salary range of $90,000 to $135,000.