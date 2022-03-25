Senators agree on congressional redistricting map

Abc – 17 — The Missouri Senate has passed a new congressional map that will divide Boone County in two and put it into a different district.

The map approved Thursday on a 22-10 vote will move part of Boone County into the Third Congressional District, represented by U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth). The rest of the county will remain in the Fourth District, represented by U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville), who is running in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

Cooper and Moniteau would also move into the Third District.