Suspect arrested in shots fired threat

ABC 17 — Police say an alleged shooter went to the same home twice over two nights over the weekend.

Both incidents — one early Saturday and another early Monday morning — happened in the 300 block of West Ashley Street in Jefferson City, In the Sunday morning incident, police were called to a disturbance with a handgun. The victim told police the assailant had a handgun and threatened to shoot but ran away

The gunman returned Monday morning and again threatened to shoot the victim, who ran into the bedroom, police said. Officers found two bullet holes in a bedroom door.

Police arrested a suspect in the 1300 block of East Miller Street on Monday, the release said. Officers also found a handgun on the 28-year-old man

JCPD said officers arrested the suspect on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and assault. Police did not release his name, pending filing of charges.