Teen firefighter faces arson charges

ABC 17 — A volunteer firefighter for the Russellville-Lohman Fire Protection District has been charged with three felonies in connection with arsons in November and again in February.

Joshua A. Gerstner, 19, of Russellville was charged Thursday in Cole County with three counts of knowingly burning or exploding. Gerstner told investigators he burned a hay barn owned by his girlfriend’s family out of anger in November and that he started two grass fires, on Scrivener Road and at Route A and Curtman Road, in mid-February because he was “bored.”