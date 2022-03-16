Two arrest after incidents at a JCMO quick shop

ABC – 17 — The Jefferson City police arrested two people Monday afternoon after officers responded to a disturbance involving a gun on the 800 block of Stadium Blvd.

Police found two vehicles at a convenience store parking lot matching the description of those involved with the disturbance.

In one vehicle, police detained a 22-year-old male who allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted the officers while they were attempting to restrain him.

In the second vehicle, police detained a 21-year-old male after he allegedly refused to obey officer commands and attempted to interfere with the investigation.

Police reportedly found a leather bag that had large amounts of individually packaged marijuana and a digital scale

Officials say both men are students at Lincoln University and law enforcement called in Lincoln University Police to help in the investigation.