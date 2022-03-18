Listen to KWOS Live
Two deputies – two assaults

Abc – 17 — Two Cole County deputies were assaulted during calls Wednesday.

In the first, an off-duty sheriff’s department detective was working at Hy-Vee in Jefferson City when a man and woman tried to take “a large amount of alcohol” without paying for it, after being stopped the man assaulted the detective.

The second incident happened when a deputy tried to stop a vehicle that was driving erratically. Deputies arrested a woman with a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit after a chase. The woman assaulted workers at the Cole County Jail.

