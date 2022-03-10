Winter won’t leave

ABC 17 — Snow is returning to Mid – Missouri. The first round blows in today (Thursday).

Most areas will be in the zone of 2-4″ of snowfall accumulation, with slightly higher amounts farther north. Macon to Moberly to Paris could end up with 3-6″. A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for locations along the I-70 corridor.

Slick roads will be a possibility but might be delayed as road temperatures have been warm after a week of spring-like temperatures. Count on slick spots on untreated routes Thursday night through Friday morning as air temperatures dip into the 20s. Visibility may become an issue Thursday afternoon with wind gusts between 15-20 mph.