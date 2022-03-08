Woman facing charges that she slashed a teenager with a knife

17 — A Cole County prosecutor has charged a Jefferson City woman after she took her 14-year-old son to fight another 14-year-old and allegedly got involved in the fight.

Donaca Nelson is charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action.

A fight broke out and the victim told police that he hit Nelson’s son causing him to fall to the ground. That is when Nelson allegedly slashed at the victim with a pocket knife, cutting the victim’s right hand and face.

The victim and friends then ran away and got medical treatment for the cuts according to court documents.