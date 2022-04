Jefferson City Police say a juvenile has been detained for second degree murder after a Friday morning death on Montana street, which is west of Highway 54. JCPD officers say a domestic disturbance resulted in the death. When police arrived, they found a 23-year-old male lying in the roadway with multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital. JCPD says a juvenile has been detained, and is now housed at the Cole County juvenile attention center.