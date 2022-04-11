Suspect accused of sending sexual photos to a teen

ABC – 17 — A Jefferson City man is charged with a sex crime against a child after a foster parent found an explicit photo in an online account.

A Cole County prosecutor has charged Lucas Abbett with sexual misconduct involving a child under 15.

According to court documents, a witness found sexually explicit Snapchat messages and photos sent allegedly by Abbett to a 13-year-old victim.

On the next day, the witness told Abbett’s spouse about the messages and kicked him out of the house.

Investigators say Abbett then left the house and tried to commit suicide by hanging himself on the Highway 50/63 overpass. Police reportedly were able to talk him down and took him to a local hospital on an involuntary mental commitment.