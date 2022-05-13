Congressional maps are done – Mo senators call it quits

(AP) — Finally breaking an impasse, the Missouri Legislature gave final approval Thursday to new congressional districts that are expected to continue Republicans’ electoral edge in a former swing state that has trended increasingly red.

Missouri had been one of the last states to enact new U.S. House districts based on the 2020 census. That’s because Republicans who control both legislative chambers spent much of their session squabbling among themselves over how aggressively to draw districts to their advantage and which communities to divide while balancing the population among districts.

Facing a 6 p.m. Friday deadline to pass bills, the Senate voted 22-11 on Thursday night to approve a map passed earlier this week by the House. The Senate then ended its session, cutting off work on all other bills.

The redistricting legislation now goes to Republican Gov. Mike Parson to become law.