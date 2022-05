Even a lawmaker who supported gas tax hike says prices are out of control

You think four – dollar a gallon gas is high now? Wait until 2025 when you’ll be paying 29 and a half – cents in state taxes on that gallon of gas. Jefferson City State Rep. David Griffith supported the law that hiked the tax. But even he admits that prices are out of hand …

If you save your receipts you can get a rebate on the state tax but the process can be complicated.