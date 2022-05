Former Lt. Governor says the economy is a mess

The last time inflation was this bad Jimmy Carter was the president. Former Missouri Lt. Governor Peter Kinder says it’s time the Biden administration did something …

Kinder struggled with budget challenges himself when he was the President Pro Temp of the Missouri Senate in 2001. But he says they managed to work with Democrats and come up with a budget.

Kinder also says he’s backing Vicky Hartzler’s bid for the U-S Senate.