Hunt continues for Columbia shooter

Boone County Sheriff’s investigators say Tuesday’s overnight shooting on West Bellview near Scott Boulevard just outside Columbia involved MULTIPLE firearms and shots from at least two different locations. Sheriff’s Captain Brian Leer says one man was shot in the incident, adding that multiple apartments and multiple vehicles were struck by gunfire. This area is near the MKT trail. A listener Scott Acuff has posted on Facebook that the incident happened outside his bedroom window, writing that “bullets went literally everywhere.” Acuff saw people running away and a vehicle leaving.