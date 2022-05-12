Jay Ashcroft has concerns about an 11th hour congressional map

(AP) — Missouri’s top election official on Wednesday warned that it may be too late to pass new congressional districts for the Aug. 2 primary without causing errors that could undermine confidence in the election.

Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said that even if lawmakers were to approve a new U.S. House map before Friday’s deadline to pass legislation, it wouldn’t leave local election authorities with enough time to ensure that everyone’s voting addresses are accurately assigned to the new districts.