Missouri’s Secretary of State has been in a courtroom over the legal abortion issue. Jay Ashcroft says he’s watching the story surrounding a draft report that claims the U-S Supreme Court is about to overturn ‘Rowe Versus Wade’ …

Ashcroft lost a court battle after the Missouri Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling. They agreed that his office had limited the time an abortion group was given to gather enough signatures to put their issue on the ballot. The ACLU and other had sued Ashcroft.