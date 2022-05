Man stopped while trying to bring a gun to ‘show the Governor’

A man from St. Louis faces charges after trying to bring a gun into the Capitol Tuesday.

Alok Rohra is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

Capitol Police said Rohra told officers he brought a gun in a duffel bag to show Gov. Mike Parson. Officers told Rohra he couldn’t bring the weapon into the building and asked him to return to his vehicle.

Police said officers later discovered Rohra is a convicted felon, which prevents him from possessing firearms.