If you have a one –person home based business operating out of your garage, should you still have to go to City Hall and pay for a business license? A new state law would exempt those Mom and Pop ‘no – impact’ companies from needing that city license …

4th Ward Councilman Ron Fitzwater hopes the law will convince more Jefferson Citians to open a home based business. But the candidate for Mayor adds the city needs to work on making it easier for developers to bring projects to the area.