McCloskeys can’t help right wing group

AP — The Missouri Supreme Court denied a request by U.S. Senate candidate Mark McCloskey and his wife to give free legal advice to a conservative activist group as a condition of their professional probation, but McCloskey said Thursday he’ll try to find another right-wing organization to represent.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey of St. Louis were placed on probation as lawyers in February. The decision stemmed from their actions in June 2020 when they raised guns at racial injustice protesters who ventured near their home. Under terms of the probation, the couple can continue to practice law.

Their probation requires 100 hours of pro bono legal services to approved legal assistance organizations that aid needy Missourians.