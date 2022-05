A Missouri man who killed an elderly couple during a robbery at their rural home more than a quarter of a century ago was put to death Tuesday, becoming just the fifth person executed in the United States this year. 56 year old Carmen Deck died by injection at the state prison in Bonne Terre.

Karen Pojmann, Missouri Department of Corrections director said Deck had ribeye steak, shrimp, asparagus, salad with Italian dressing, cottage cheese and V-8 juice for his last meal.