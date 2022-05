One ‘Chaos Caucus’ senator weighs in on session

Missouri senators pass a congressional redistricting map and call it quits for the year one day early. And Senator Bob Onder isn’t happy …

Onder and his Conservative Caucus members voted against the map when leadership brought the bill out of committee. Onder called the Thursday maneuver a ‘sneak attack’. The map bill now goes on to the Governor for his signature.

Mid –Missouri Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer’s district would gain Cooper, Moniteau and parts of Boone County.