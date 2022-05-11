Parents’ rights issue fails in Missouri

(AP) — Missouri’s Republican-led House on Monday voted down a proposed constitutional amendment for parent control and restrictions on how teachers talk about race and racism.

Lawmakers voted 60-81 to kill the bill, a rarity in the chamber.

The legislation would have enshrined parent rights to direct their children’s public school education in the Missouri Constitution.

Bipartisan critics warned that enacting the proposal would lead to overregulation and micromanaging of public school teachers and said parents and guardians already have the option to homeschool their children.