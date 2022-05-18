Pennsylvania race too close to call

AP – John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, easily won the state’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, but the Republican race appeared headed for a recount.

Fetterman now faces the winner of the Republican primary, which was a two-candidate race early Wednesday with celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz holding a two-tenths of a percentage point lead over former hedge fund CEO David McCormick. Pennsylvania law calls for an automatic recount if the margin is half a percentage point or less.