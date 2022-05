Do you think Cole County should have a leash law on the books? Voters turned thumbs – down on that idea years ago. Commissioner Sam Bushman says dog attacks out in the county are very rare, but they do happen occasionally …

Bushman notes that even though Jefferson City has a leash law, it didn’t stop three pit bulls from badly mauling a man on Mesa Drive. He does say that incorporated areas like St. Martins or Russellville could decide to create their own dog ordinances.