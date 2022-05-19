Who will get the Missouri income tax rebates?

(AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday said he’s concerned about a one-time tax credit bill awaiting his approval.

The bill lawmakers sent to Parson calls for up to a $500 nonrefundable tax credit for single workers and a maximum of $1,500 for married couples filing jointly, although the exact amount available per taxpayer is unclear and also depends on individuals’ tax liability.

The tax credit program is capped at $500 million and refunds would be prorated, meaning taxpayers might not get the full amount if enough people qualify.