A diver who jumped off a cliff at the Lake of the Ozarks has drowned. The incident happened Sunday afternoon near the 6 – mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm. Rescue crews recovered the victim’s body.

An out of state woman is badly injured after being struck by a boat propeller at the Lake of the Ozarks. Payton Newlin of Nebraska was hurt when she jumped off the boat in Miller Hollow Cove and was hit by the prop. She was flown to University Hospital with serious injuries.