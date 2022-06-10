AG Schmitt sues JC schools and other districts over student surveys

Saying he’s made it his mission to increase transparency in Missouri schools, Attorney General Eric Schmitt has subpoenaed the Jefferson City School District for allegedly using student surveys that ask about their parents’ political beliefs and income levels. Attorney General Eric Schmitt says JCPS and six other districts potentially used the surveys created by third-party companies without parental consent. Jefferson City is the only mid-Missouri district being subpoenaed.

A JC district spokesman says they did not ask students about their parents’ political beliefs, income levels, or racial biases and Jefferson City students were allowed to opt out of taking part in the survey.