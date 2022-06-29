Baby identified in Columbia cold case death

Columbia Police are crediting a letter found this month at a local Super 8 for helping solve the case of an infant death. Infant remains were discovered in a tire near North Providence road in August 2019, and police have always said their main goal was to give the child a name and honor her memory. She is identified as Samone J. Daniels.

Boone County prosecutors have charged the infant’s parents in the case, and they’re jailed without bond this (Wednesday) morning. Staffone Fountain of St. Joseph is charged with first degree murder and abandonment of a corpse. 28-year-old Lavosha Daniels of St. Louis is charged with two felonies, including abandonment of a corpse.