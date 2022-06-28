Congressional candidate Rick Brattin on abortion ruling

A state senator who’s seeking the GOP nomination for west-central Missouri’s fourth congressional district is praising the U-S Supreme Court’s ruling that overturns Roe versus Wade. Harrisonville State Senator Rick Brattin calls the court’s decision as monumental. Brattin, who’s received Missouri Right to Life’s exclusive endorsement in the race, says more than 60-million children have been aborted since 1973. About 300 abortion-rights supporters rallied against the court ruling Saturday in downtown Columbia.