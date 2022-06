Eric Greitens’ latest campaign ad shows him armed with a shotgun and teamed up with a SWAT team raiding a house. Greitens says it’s all about going after those ‘RINO’s on Capitol Hill …

Facebook promptly took down the video. The former Governor is leading the U-S Senate race in several polls. Guns and campaign ads are nothing new for Greitens. His spots during the 2016 Governor’s race featured him shooting machine guns.