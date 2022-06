The Boone County prosecutor’s office is currently reviewing results from law enforcement’s investigation into an alleged hazing incident at a Mizzou frat house involving Danny Santulli. He nearly died from alcohol poisoning, and says family says he’ll need care for life due to a severe, permanent brain injury. Boone County interim prosecutor Nick Komoroski released a which says the investigation continues and that the office will seek justice in this case based on the evidence and Missouri law.