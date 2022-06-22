Murder charges formally filed against Columbia man in cold case death

40-year-old Keith Comfort is charged with second degree murder for the death of his wife, Megan Shultz. Boone County prosecutors say Comfort strangled his wife in 2006, before placing her body in a dumpster on Columbia’s Amelia street, near Old Highway 63. Columbia Police found her remains in the city landfill in 2019. The Columbia Police Department’s probable cause statement quotes Comfort as telling Wisconsin police that he and his wife had an argument in 2006 and that she swung her arms at him. Comfort is quoted in the court documents as saying he took his wife to the ground and strangled her, before placing her body in the dumpster