You helped KWOS to a big win for the Diamond Pets Foods Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon!

WOW! What a win for Mid – Missouri veterans!

Thank you, Mid-Missouri for your help in raising money to send local area veterans on a life-changing trip to see their memorials in Washington D.C.during KWOS Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon with Diamond Pet Foods.

The president of the Central Missouri Honor Flight is thanking mid-Missourians for their generosity in Friday’s Diamond Pet Foods Honor Flight radiothon. It aired Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on five mid-Missouri Zimmer radio stations, including KWOS.

Zimmer Radio officials presented a check for more than $95,000 to Central Missouri Honor Flight president Mary Paulsell, who broke down in tears on-air during the live check presentation.

Paulsell thanks everyone who donated, noting some children donated a quarter and that many listeners donated $1. She says it all adds up, and that every dollar raised will benefit the Central Missouri Honor Flights to Washington.