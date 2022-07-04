4 arrests in Cole County car theft, break in

Four suspects are arrested in connection with a car theft and a break in into another vehicle Wednesday. Cole County deputies investigated a 9-1-1 hang up call at Eugene. A homeowner told them their car had been stolen. They were then called to Monticello Road where items had been taken from another car along with a credit card. The suspects then tried to use the credit card at a convenience store and deputies recognized one of them on a video. Two men and two women were all arrested at a Jefferson City home. Stolen items from across the area were recovered.