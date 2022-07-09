Blair Oaks releases terms of settlement with former school superintendent

Dr. Jim Jones is no longer working at Blair Oaks. The Wardsville district has come to terms with the long time superintendent. Jones retired at the end of June after serving two months on a paid leave. He received his full salary while on leave and will get a settlement payment of about $66,000. Jones also agrees not to be on the Blair Oaks campus without special permission. Administrators won’t say why Jones left the district where he worked for 23 – years. Chris Marshall is the district’s acting superintendent.