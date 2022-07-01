Listen to KWOS Live
Governor signs budget but vetoes tax refunds

(AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday approved most of a roughly $48 billion state budget while cutting $500 million lawmakers had set aside for tax refunds.

The budget outlines spending on state programs and services for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Friday.

Notably, Parson cut funding for a new tax refund program spearheaded by the House Budget Committee leader. He previously raised concerns about the refunds, which were only slated to go to individuals earning less than $150,000 and couples making less than $300,000 annually.

Parson has said he’d prefer to dole out tax breaks to all Missourians.

