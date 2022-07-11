JC Diocese priest named in embezzlement case

Listen to KWOS Live
A retired Jefferson City Diocese priest is being accused of embezzling from St. Stanislaus Church in Wardsville. The Diocese says the investigation revealed that Father Ignazio Medina wrote checks to himself and a sibling from a church account totaling $300,000. The Diocese says Medina has since repaid the church. Father Medina pastored at Wardsville for 9 – years and at several other churches as well. The FBI is investigating and the Bishop is calling for an independent church trial into the case.

